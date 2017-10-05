Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images; Variety/Rex Shutterstock
Pink refuses to stand idly by in the face of alleged injustice.
The pop star is profiled in a New York Times article published Thursday, where she didn't hold back when it came to sharing her perception of Dr. Luke. While she couldn't speak to the validity of abuse claims brought against the music producer by Kesha, Pink considers Dr. Luke's ongoing legal turmoil "karma" for his actions.
"I don't know what happened," Pink shared in respect to Kesha's claims that he sexually assaulted her in 2014. "But I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he's not a good person."
The "What About Us?" songstress collaborated with Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) in 2006. He co-wrote and produced three songs on Pink's fourth studio album, I'm Not Dead.
Pink said she now refuses to work with Dr. Luke, telling the publication, "I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him."
"He doesn't do good business, he's not a kind person, he doesn't do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don't really feel that bad for him," she added.
The 38-year-old Grammy winner's remarks come weeks after Kelly Clarkson claimed she lost out on millions of dollars to avoid having a songwriting credit next to Dr. Luke's name.
"I don't want my name near his," Clarkson told Z100. "I want to pretend this didn't happen in my life and I want to forget it... I was making a point to the people working with me going, 'This is how much I didn't want to do this.' I don't care about the money."
Pink also spoke candidly about her personal life and what happened when she suffered a miscarriage prior to the December 2016 birth of her and Carey Hart's son, Jameson Moon Hart.
"I've had several, but this one snuck up on me," she said. "The funniest part of all of it was my record company was super excited because I was pregnant."
"They were like, 'Oh, this means we're getting to the goal,'" Pink added, referencing a new album. "So when they found out I had a miscarriage, they were like, 'Ah, we're so sorry.' They're a bunch of men in suits—they have no idea what to do. And I could just see their wheels turning: 'So, yeah—you're going to try again?' And I'm like, ‘Yeah, I'm going to try again.'"
E! News has reached out to Dr. Luke for comment. He declined to respond to the New York Times.