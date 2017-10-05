Pink refuses to stand idly by in the face of alleged injustice.

The pop star is profiled in a New York Times article published Thursday, where she didn't hold back when it came to sharing her perception of Dr. Luke. While she couldn't speak to the validity of abuse claims brought against the music producer by Kesha, Pink considers Dr. Luke's ongoing legal turmoil "karma" for his actions.

"I don't know what happened," Pink shared in respect to Kesha's claims that he sexually assaulted her in 2014. "But I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he's not a good person."

The "What About Us?" songstress collaborated with Dr. Luke (real name Lukasz Gottwald) in 2006. He co-wrote and produced three songs on Pink's fourth studio album, I'm Not Dead.