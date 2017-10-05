Harvey Weinstein is facing some major allegations surrounding sexual assault.

The New York Times conducted an investigation in which several women came forward and claimed sexual misconduct allegations against the Hollywood producer. The Times said the allegations were collected through interview, emails, legal records and internal documents that stretch over three decades among current and former employees of Weinstein as well as film industry workers.

One of the women who came forward was actress Ashley Judd. She claims she was asked to meet Weinstein for a breakfast meeting at the Peninsula Beverly Hills Hotel some 20 years ago. She said the meeting turned into him inviting her up to his hotel room and claimed he asked to give her a massage and watch him shower.

"How do I get out of the room as fast as possible without alienating Harvey Weinstein?" Judd told the Times recalling the incident.