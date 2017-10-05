What are best friends really for?

If you're asking Busy Philipps this question, one of your apparent responsibilities includes spontaneously drunk-dyeing your BFF's hair. After a "very Parisian" night at the Louis Vuitton runway show, the actress took to Instagram Stories to turn Michelle Williams' platinum-blonde pixie into a subtle pastel pink.

The hair color change alone is worth the watch, but it's all of Busy's some-15 slides, in its development and entirety, that will keep you laughing from dinner with baked potatoes and caviar—a.k.a. "the greatest thing that's ever happened to me," she said—through the dye process, to when the dynamic duo pass out for the night. Busy and Michelle take us on a journey, from when the pomp and circumstance of celebrity shed to when genuine girlfriends get raw and goofy.