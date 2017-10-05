It may be fall, but start getting ready for a mini-Pumpkin this winter.
Mama June: From Not to Hot, which documented reality star June Shannon's weight loss journey in its first season, was a massive hit for WE tv, so the network is obviously bringing the show back for a second season. Set to premiere January 2018, the second season will continue to follow Mama June's journey, as well as her daughter Lauren "Pumpkin" Shannon's pregnancy. And in a new video, viewers find out the gender of the 17-year-old's baby.
Before the reveal, Pumpkin admits, "I kind of want a girl because, of course, another me, duh!"
And guess what? Pumpkin's wish comes true, as it's revealed she is in fact having a girl, which she finds out by—of course—biting into a cupcake that has pink frosting in the middle. "I freakin' told y'all," she says. "I don't think you guys are ready for another me, I really don't!"
As for how little sister Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson will react to the news that she is no longer the youngest girl in the fam?
"I think Alana's going to flip her s--t because you know, she's the baby girl of the family, and now she's not going to be no more."
WE tv
Pumpkin also reveals her biggest concern about having a girl: "She's gonna wanna date and that is not on my f--king list! She's at least going to have to be 45 before she goes on her first date."
The news of Pumpkin's pregnancy was first revealed in a promo for the season that debuted in August. "I'm really excited to be a new mom, but there is some challenges that I am gonna have to face, " she said in the trailer. "I'm really nervous have having a baby because it does have to come out of my hoo-ha."
Mama June: From Not to Hot will premiere its second season in January 2018 on WE tv.