Tyrese Gibson is still feuding with Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson over Fast and Furious 9.

The former model took to Instagram today to criticize Johnson for pushing the release date of F9 to 2020. The film was originally scheduled for release in April of 2019, but yesterday, it was announced that the date has been pushed back to April 2020.

"#PSA," he began the post. "Congratulations to @TheRock and your brother in law aka 7 bucks producing partner @hhgarcia41 for making the fast and the furious franchise about YOU - And like you, DJ even if they call I will not be deleting this post.

He continued, "Gn folks see you in 2020 April #FastFamily right? Nah..... it's about #TeamDewayne #3yrs will it be worth the wait? #NoShaw just Hobbs will this be another #BayWatch? Guys guys just relax I'm just a passionate film critic."