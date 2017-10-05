Jennifer Garner is ready to hop back into action...literally.

The actress has been training for something over the last month, working with various trainers and stunt teams to clean up what she calls her "rusty" action moves.

In fact, she says it's all part of the process of turning "a mom into action lady," a recipe she took to Instagram to share with her fans on Wednesday.

"Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady," she began, adding, "Take one mama ADD daily dose 1 hr @bodybysimone, 1.5 hr Stunt Team, 50 cups of coffee and 3 min Cryotherapy."