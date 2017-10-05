Here's How Jennifer Garner Transforms From a Mom ''Back Into an Action Lady''

by Kendall Fisher

Jennifer Garner is ready to hop back into action...literally.

The actress has been training for something over the last month, working with various trainers and stunt teams to clean up what she calls her "rusty" action moves.

In fact, she says it's all part of the process of turning "a mom into action lady," a recipe she took to Instagram to share with her fans on Wednesday.

"Recipe for Turning A Mom Back into Action Lady," she began, adding, "Take one mama ADD daily dose 1 hr @bodybysimone, 1.5 hr Stunt Team, 50 cups of coffee and 3 min Cryotherapy."

In the video, the actress shows us her routine, starting off by pouring a cup of coffee before hitting it hard with her trainers, incorporating boxing and Plyometrics with cardio.

Of course, the post got Garner's fans talking about what she could possibly be training for. 

Many fans began speculating that she might be returning for a reboot of Alias, begging for her character, Sydney Bristow's return. Others wondered if she could be taking part in another Marvel film, noting she was the "best Elektra ever."

Needless to say, we can't wait to find out!

