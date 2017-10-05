Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Announces 2018 Nominees: Bon Jovi, LL Cool J, Radiohead, Nina Simone and More

  • By
  • &

by Zach Johnson |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kourtney Kardashian

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Pink, iHeartRadio Music Festival BTS photos

Pink Announces 2018 Tour and Drops New Single From Her Album All in One Day

Nina Simone, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

On Thursday, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the 19 nominees for its 2018 class.

Once again, fans can participate in the induction selection process. Starting Oct. 5 and continuing through 11:59 p.m. ET on Dec. 5, 2017, fans can visit rockhall.com/vote to vote for their favorite musicians. The top five acts, as selected by the public, will be part of a special "fans' ballot," which will be tallied along with the other ballots to choose the 2018 inductees.

Fans will need to login with a Facebook account or e-mail address to vote; voting is capped at one ballot per day. Ballots will be sent to an international voting body of more than 900 people.

Nine of this year's nominees are first-timers. Here is the complete list:

Jon Bon Jovi, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Bon Jovi

Depeche Mode, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Sergione Infuso/Corbis via Getty Images

Depeche Mode

DIRE STRAITS, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Phil Dent/Redferns

Dire Straits

Article continues below

EURYTHMICS, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Bob King/Redferns

Eurythmics

J. Geils Band, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

J. Geils Band

Judas Priest, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Paul Natkin/WireImage

Judas Priest

Article continues below

Kate Bush, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Peter Still/Redferns/Getty Images

Kate Bush

Link Wray, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Link Wray

LL Cool J, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Getty Images

LL Cool J

Article continues below

MC5, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Leni Sinclair/Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images

MC5

Moody Blues, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Moody Blues

Nina Simone, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Jack Robinson/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Nina Simone

Article continues below

Radiohead, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Bob Berg/Getty Images

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Sony Music Archive/Getty Images/Mark Baker

Rage Against the Machine

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Gilles Petard/Redferns

Rufus featuring Chaka Khan

Article continues below

Sister Rosetta Tharpe, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

James Kriegsmann/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Sister Rosetta Tharpe

The Cars, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Chris Walter/WireImage

The Cars

The Meters, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Michael Putland/Getty Images

The Meters

Article continues below

The Zombies, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 Nominees

Stanley Bielecki/ASP/Getty Images

The Zombies

To be eligible for nomination, artists or bands must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the induction year—in this case, that's no later than 1992.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2018 inductees will be announced in December, and the ceremony will be held at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland on Apr. 14, 2018. HBO will also broadcast the show; scheduling details and ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Joan Baez, ELO, Journey, Pearl Jam, Nile Rodgers, Tupac and Yes were inducted in 2017.

Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Music , Entertainment , Celebrities , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.