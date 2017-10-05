Miley Cyrus Cries Writing Hillary Clinton a Thank You Note

The 2016 presidential election was an emotional one for many Americans, including Miley Cyrus.

The "Malibu" singer got teary-eyed reading a thank you note to Hillary Clinton during the former presidential candidate's guest appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

During the show, Jimmy Fallon invited his female writers to take part in his routine thank you note segment by writing letters of appreciation to the former secretary of state and reading them out loud.

"You've inspired so many people around the country, including many right here on our staff at The Tonight Show," Fallon told Clinton. "I know that our female writers, in particular, are big fans of yours, and they wanted to thank you in person."

Cyrus, who's been appearing on the show every day this week, wanted to participate, as well. However, she didn't get very far in her note before starting to choke up.

"Thank you, Hil" she began, holding back tears. "Thank you, Hillary for being a constant beacon of strength, hope and determination for me and millions of other young women. You've been a role model and an inspiration and the voice of reason in uncertain times. I could go on and on, but I'd like to get right to the point. Can I give you a hug?"

Of course, Clinton honored Cyrus' request and gave the former Disney star a squeeze.

Zoe Saldana on Hillary Clinton and Election

After listening to Cyrus and the writers' thank you notes, Clinton asked if she could write one of her own. So, she sat behind Fallon's desk and read her words of appreciation.

"Thank you, Miley, The Tonight Show writers and all of the women and young girls out there. You are smart, strong and deserving of every opportunity," Clinton read. "Together, we've made our voices heard, we've done great things and we've come a long way. But as Miley would say, we can't stop and we won't stop."

Cyrus and the audience started to cheer after Clinton referenced the singer's song "We Can't Stop."

Watch the video to see Cyrus, Clinton and The Tonight Show writers read their notes.

