We called it: Mom jeans are back…and they aren't going anywhere soon if Kendall Jenner has to do with it.

Actually, we believe Hollywood's style elite—Selena Gomez, Emily Ratajkowski, even Beyoncé—would have a small conniption if this denim trend fell out of favor. Why? Because beyond millennial fascination in old styles, mom jeans are simply just comfortable. They fall right at your waistline, hugging your hips without suffocating any skin—a.k.a. back fat. The waistline seemingly cinches you in at the smallest part of your body, creating more of an hourglass shape. Not to mention, they are oftentimes cropped, elongating your legs. Win-win-win.