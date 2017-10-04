Peter Kraus is sticking around Bachelor Nation.

While Rachel Lindsay's runner-up will not be our next Bachelor (no, we're still not over it), viewers will still get to see the 31-year-old fitness instructor on their TVs in 2018. Peter is set to join the upcoming spinoff The Bachelor Winter Games, franchise creator Mike Fleiss revealed on Wednesday.

"Yes, Peter will be looking for love-- and going for the gold-- on # TheBachelor Winter Games!!!!" Fleiss tweeted.

ABC had no comment.

Can we just go ahead and give Peter the gold medal for rocking the best salt and pepper look on TV this season?