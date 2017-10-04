Teresa Guidice is not your average reality star or your average housewife.

The feisty mother of four may fight and cause drama like the best of them on the Real Housewives of New Jersey, but ever since she went to prison for 11 months in 2015, she's got a different perspective than most Bravolebrities.

While promoting her revealing new memoir, Standing Strong, the 45-year-old sat down with E! News and opened up about her complicated relationship with husband Joe Giudice, who is currently serving a 41-month prison sentence.

In the sit-down, Teresa, who has been married to the failed businessman since 1999, sets the record straight about negative reports about their marriage.

She explains, "Joe never mistreated me because if he mistreated me I definitely wouldn't be with him."