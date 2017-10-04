Easy Costumes Ideas From Our Favorite Fantasy TV Shows

Starz
Clothes have the power to transport us...and we need all the help we can get this Halloween.
For fantasy television shows like of Game of Thrones, Once Upon a Time or The White Queen, the wardrobe helps the actors transform from A-lister to hero...or, in some cases, anti-hero of a far off land. Luckily, Halloween is that one day of the year where we can channel some of that magic—and be fashion forward while doing it.
You don't need a full petticoat or fancy robe to channel your 18th century royal either. With a few staple pieces—some you can find right in your closet—and the right attitude, you'll be the belle of the ball without too much fuss.
Don't worry, we won't leave you on a cliffhanger for how to recreate these looks at home. Scroll down to see how you can get the look.
ITV
Historical England is still a reliable reference for fashionable queens—who rule in their own right. In the PBS series, Queen Victoria (Jenna Coleman) takes the political scene by storm in her signature puffy sleeved, lace ensembles—not unlike the lace and ruffle sleeve trends of our day. Complete the look with the royal's quintessential middle-parted bun and crown, and you are all set for your Halloween festivities!
Caroline Tiara, $24.99
STARZ
Fighting for your birthright to the 15th century English throne is stressful work, but Elizabeth Tudor (Rebecca Ferguson) still finds time to be the envy of every noblewoman's wardrobe. If best dressed lists were a thing back in the day, we are sure Elizabeth would make the list every time. Be the most important person at your Halloween party in this monarchical ensemble. You don't even need a fancy robe either—just put on your longest golden-yellow frock and a tiara. Let your attitude say the rest.
Jasmyn Sandal, $29.98
ABC
Are you always drawn to the antihero, or just want to stick with your edgy aesthetic? Regina a.k.a. the Evil Queen (Lana Parrilla) the gal for you. Snow White's stepmother from Once Upon a Time might be the most style-savvy villain known to man. Whenever she makes an entrance, she makes an entrance with her unconventional constructed hairstyles and head-to-toe leather outfits. With this look, you'll be the poison apple of everyone's eye.
Cropped Leather Jacket, $299
Biker Leggings, $34.99
Starz
If you're eager to transport yourself back to the 1700s like Claire Randall (Caitriona Balfe), then we have the look for you. The 18th century was notorious for its extravagant gowns that aristocratic ladies wore to lavish parties—accompanied by architectural hairdos and statement earrings. One of Claire's most iconic looks is her red gown with a plunging neckline and rhinestone drop earrings she wore in the midst of rococo France. In a room of Marie Antoinette look-alikes, the time traveler knew how to stand out in the most elegant, understated way possible. Top off the look with a bright red lip and you will be the belle of the Versailles ball!
Plunge Midi Dress, $110
Diva Pumps, $99.95
Macall B.Polay/HBO
Show off your inner Khaleesi (Emilia Clarke) in Daenerys' signature baby blue, royal garb. The younger Targaryen sibling's principles of justice, strong leadership and kindness gain her many followers on the road to claim her birthright, but we wouldn't be surprised if some of those followers were just obsessed with the Mother of Dragons' killer closet. Channel her wardrobe with a blue tunic, trousers and knee high boots.
Belinna Boot, $120
