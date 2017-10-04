Kim Zolciak-Biermann is an open book.

Whether gushing about her hot husband Kroy Biermann, spying on her eldest daughter's date nights or confronting her Real Housewives of Atlanta co-stars, this Bravo star has become a fan-favorite for her brutal honesty and ability to share so much of her life with the audience.

But as a new season of her family's show Don't Be Tardy kicks off Friday night, E! News had to ask the Bravolebritiy: Is there any downside to living one's life on camera?

As it turns out, some unexpected family situations can come about that nobody is prepared for.

"Bravo is super respectful. Kash's situation for example," Kim explained to E! News from her Atlanta home. "It was obviously very unexpected and Bravo asked if I wanted to share it or not because it's revolving around my children, but they are super respectful, which is awesome because I don't think I could do it for a network that wasn't or didn't respect my children. So I don't feel the pressure."