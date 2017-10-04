Rachel Bilson Buys Pasadena Mansion After Hayden Christensen Split

by Jess Cohen |

Rachel Bilson is making moves.

The actress has purchased a $3.25 million mansion in Pasadena, Calif. after her split from Hayden Christensen, with whom she shares a 2-year-old daughter. E! News confirmed the breakup back in September, with a high school friend of Bilson's telling us exclusively at the time, "Yes, they are officially done within the last few weeks. It was a gradual buildup of issues and problems. They were in agreement it was time to move on as a couple."

Photos

Rachel Bilson's Pasadena Mansion

Now Bilson is starting a new journey in a stunning new house. Take a look at pictures of Bilson's Pasadena residence, courtesy of Trulia.

Rachel Bilson, House, Pasadena

Trulia

Built in the '50s

According to Trulia, Bilson's mid-century modern pad was built in 1950 and was designed by Gregory Ain.

Rachel Bilson, House, Pasadena

Trulia

Single-Level

This is a single-level house that has 3678 square feet.

Rachel Bilson, House, Pasadena

Trulia

Cozy Living Room Fireplace

The living room area of the house has a fireplace and built-in bookshelves.

Rachel Bilson, House, Pasadena

Trulia

Floor-to-Ceiling

This house has floor-to-ceiling windows and refurbished wood floors.

Rachel Bilson, House, Pasadena

Trulia

Six Bedrooms

Bilson can invite guests to stay over at her new house, which has six bedrooms.

Rachel Bilson, House, Pasadena

Trulia

Four Bathrooms

The new place has four bathrooms.

Rachel Bilson, House, Pasadena

Trulia

Stunning Views

The actress has great views of the city from her new house.

Rachel Bilson, House, Pasadena

Trulia

Backyard Goals

Bilson has the ultimate backyard with views of the canyons.

Rachel Bilson, House, Pasadena

Trulia

Resort-Style

The "resort-style backyard" also has a swimming pool.

