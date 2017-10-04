Eric & Jessie Recap: Eric Decker Surprises Jessie James Decker With a Romantic Anniversary Dinner After Mother's Day Fail

  • By
  • &

by Gabi Duncan |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Kerry Washington

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Nikki Bella, Total Bellas 205

Total Bellas Recap: The Family Takes a Trip to Sonoma and the Bella Twins Celebrate the Launch of Their New Wine

Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan

American Idol Is Returning and Here's What the New Judges Have to Say About It: ''The Music Industry Has Changed''

Only a professional athlete would know how to bounce back this fast!

After being called out and then pranked by Jessie James Decker for his epic Mother's Day fail, Eric Decker redeemed himself big time in tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie.

The NFL star surely won major brownie points by surprising his wife with a romantic dinner at their Nashville home to celebrate their four-year anniversary. The grand gesture included flower petals, candlelight, a personal chef and a bouquet of red roses. Go, Eric!

To top that off, he also gave Jessie a (non-Christmas) card with a heartfelt message.

Watch

Will Eric Decker Notice Ali's Big Fake Butt?

"If these past four years are a glimpse of our future, I know I am the luckiest man around," he wrote. "I love you. I cherish you. I adore you—with all my heart."

Who else is crying?!

Catch up on this week's episode with the recap video above!

Watch a brand new episode of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Shows , Eric And Jessie , E! Shows , Eric Decker , Jessie James Decker , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.