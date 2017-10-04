Total Bellas Recap: The Family Takes a Trip to Sonoma and the Bella Twins Celebrate the Launch of Their New Wine
Only a professional athlete would know how to bounce back this fast!
After being called out and then pranked by Jessie James Decker for his epic Mother's Day fail, Eric Decker redeemed himself big time in tonight's all-new episode of Eric & Jessie.
The NFL star surely won major brownie points by surprising his wife with a romantic dinner at their Nashville home to celebrate their four-year anniversary. The grand gesture included flower petals, candlelight, a personal chef and a bouquet of red roses. Go, Eric!
To top that off, he also gave Jessie a (non-Christmas) card with a heartfelt message.
"If these past four years are a glimpse of our future, I know I am the luckiest man around," he wrote. "I love you. I cherish you. I adore you—with all my heart."
Who else is crying?!
Catch up on this week's episode with the recap video above!
Watch a brand new episode of Eric & Jessie Wednesday at 10 p.m., only on E!