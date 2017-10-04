Mark Salling appears to be taking some responsibility for his actions.

Just weeks before the Glee star was set to stand trial in his ongoing child pornography case, E! News has learned that the actor has entered a plea agreement.

In court documents obtained by E! News, the defendant plans to plead guilty to possession of child pornography involving a prepubescent minor.

Mark has agreed to serve 4-7 years behind bars and will be under supervised release for 20 years. He will register as a sex offender and will pay restitution to each victim who has requested it.

E! News has learned that the plea agreement still has to be accepted by the judge. The trial is also still set for October 17.