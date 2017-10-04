Denim Overalls That Don't Look Juvenile

This just in: Overalls are making a comeback. But are you ready for it?

You may have thought you left the button-front denim look behind for good because, well, wearing them makes you look like your most prepubescent self (not your sexiest look). However, if you do a little perusing you'll be pleasantly surprised to find that not all overalls are created equal.

You'll soon find that there are in fact figure-flattering, grown up versions that pair excellently with a bodysuit and strappy heels. Heck, you can even wear these out on date night!