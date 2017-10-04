Denim Overalls That Don't Look Juvenile

Christian Vierig/Getty Images
This just in: Overalls are making a comeback. But are you ready for it?
You may have thought you left the button-front denim look behind for good because, well, wearing them makes you look like your most prepubescent self (not your sexiest look). However, if you do a little perusing you'll be pleasantly surprised to find that not all overalls are created equal.
You'll soon find that there are in fact figure-flattering, grown up versions that pair excellently with a bodysuit and strappy heels. Heck, you can even wear these out on date night!
Don't believe us? Here are 25 pairs that prove the point.
3x1 Von Overall, $237
Rolla's Utility Overalls, $119
Levi's Original Overall, $128
Tortoise Teracay Overall, $426
Mad Almadal Overalls, $430
Don't Cry Overalls, $209
SJYP Overalls, $225
Told you you'd look like an adult in these babies.
