Margaret Josephs is an adult woman who rocks pigtails on television. And guess what? We like her, we really like her!
The Real Housewives of New Jersey welcomed a new Housewife into the mix in Wednesday's season eight premiere, and Margaret really was a breath of fresh air (as fresh as it can get in NJ, anyway). The blonde businesswoman immediately seemed at ease with all of the ladies, dropping funny one-liners and even making the story of how she met her second husband (she ran off with the plumber, ending her 24-year marriage and causing quite the local scandal) pretty charming!
And guess what? Margaret, 50, has the stamp of approval from RHONJ stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga aka the sister-in-law-in-charge in the Garden State.
"She has great comebacks, she's quick on her feet," Teresa told E! News. "She makes me laugh, she makes me smile. I have a good time with her."
And while fans immediately started buzzing over Margaret's penchant for rocking pigtails, Melissa said the newest Housewife "beats to her own drum" and "she's really her own person."
Though it's not easy to come into a longrunning show, Melissa told E! News she thought Margaret handled the transition quite well.
"Listen, it's not easy coming onto a show in its eighth season being the new girl and trying to pave your way," she said. "It's a show that's very Gorga-Giudice-centered, so it's hard to come in and find your way and she found her way right in."
In fact, Melissa said that aside from Teresa, Margaret might just be her favorite co-star.
"I really do like Margaret. I really like Pigtails. I like her," she said. "She's a businesswoman, she has fashion lines and clothing lines…she really was very good to me with all of her contacts and really helping me out me out also in business…I really appreciate women helping women, there's not a lot of ladies out there like that these days."
The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
