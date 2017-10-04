Margaret Josephs is an adult woman who rocks pigtails on television. And guess what? We like her, we really like her!

The Real Housewives of New Jersey welcomed a new Housewife into the mix in Wednesday's season eight premiere, and Margaret really was a breath of fresh air (as fresh as it can get in NJ, anyway). The blonde businesswoman immediately seemed at ease with all of the ladies, dropping funny one-liners and even making the story of how she met her second husband (she ran off with the plumber, ending her 24-year marriage and causing quite the local scandal) pretty charming!

And guess what? Margaret, 50, has the stamp of approval from RHONJ stars Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga aka the sister-in-law-in-charge in the Garden State.

"She has great comebacks, she's quick on her feet," Teresa told E! News. "She makes me laugh, she makes me smile. I have a good time with her."