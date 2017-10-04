Dancing With the Stars professional dancer Jenna Johnson, now part of the dance troupe on the ABC series, is taking you behind the scenes of season 25.

Before I get into my blog, I want to say my heart goes out to those who were affected by the horrific attack in Las Vegas. Hearing all the stories of heroism and how Vegas has responded has given me hope that even in times of tragedy it's a reminder to have gratitude every day and love the ones around us. (Editor's note: DWTS took a moment to honor the victims of the Las Vegas shooting at the beginning of the Oct. 2 episode.)

I'm officially, officially back! I forgot how much I missed the countdown before going live and Tuesday's show last week was a blast.

First things first, Tom Bergeron and I have reunited and here's the backstory to that: A few seasons back, Tom and I were joking around and thought we had a funny concept for a video. We shot it and thought we were pretty hysterical and decided we were going to make it our little thing, which has now become our little tradition on show days to make some fun content. Well, first day back and Tom had a brilliant idea for my comeback video! I love that man. He's the absolute best!