Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres proved that even they can turn the mundane into comedy with their grocery run on Wednesday's episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

In the hilarious video, the TV personalities take a trip to a Gelson's in Los Angeles to promote Oprah's new food line, O, That's Good! and make one lucky fan's day by going home to make lunch for them.

The two stars arrived at the market in style with their Louis Vuitton reusable grocery luggage before making their way to the produce aisle. While the produce could not compare to the homegrown vegetables Oprah grows in her own garden, Ellen made sure to replicate the same feeling of farm to table by grabbing the store's hose and spraying the produce herself.