Everyone Will Heart Your Rihanna Halloween Makeup

SØLVE SUNDSBØ/Elle
Whether you're someone that plans your Halloween outfit months in advance or waits until the last minute, Rihanna is making it easier on us all.
Staying true to her role as a trendsetter, the "Wild Thoughts" singer celebrated the launch of her newest venture, Fenty Beauty, in the October issue of Elle magazine. One of the two covers published includes a head shot of the beauty entrepreneur, wearing loose bantu knots and a brilliant purple-toned heart. It's epic. The heart, created by James Kaliardos, is easily recognizable and achievable—perfect for Halloween.
Although it appears high fashion, the look is simple to recreate. It's mostly highlighter, a product the star considers a must.
"My finishing touch is usually my highlighter," she told Elle. "I love highlighter—it just adds this sense of fantasy to any look."
The purple makeup is our Halloween fantasy—it's easy to do and doesn't require a lot of planning. With help with PRIV makeup artist Jared Lipscomb, we broke down the beautiful and impactful look into eight steps, so you can recreate the look for the holiday. Follow our E!ssentials guide below!
Applying a primer before any product will help with the application and extend its wear.
Using makeup or medical-grade tape, apply a strip from the top of your ear to the corner of your mouth. Then, check to make sure both strips are angled at the correct position.
Using a light purple illuminating product, create the outline of the heart. Each arch of the heart should lie just above your eyebrow.
Color in the lines with your illuminating stick, including on the eye and eyebrows.
Using a blending brush, apply a darker lavender hue to the cheekbones and eyelids.
Makeup Revolution Girls on Film Salvation Eyeshadow Palette, $10
Apply a light coat of mascara to your eyelashes.
You have a couple of options for your lips. You can apply the same illuminating product, then go over it with a clear or purple gloss. Or, you can apply a lipstick in a similar hue.
MAC Dazzleglass Lipcolour in Funtabulous, $17
For a long-lasting look, apply setting spray to your face.
L'Oreal Paris Infallible Pro-Mist & Fix Spray 215 Finishing Spray, $13.79
Need some help? Join the likes of Kate Hudson and Jared Leto, and book a PRIV artist for your Halloween makeup needs. The popular beauty app has makeup artists and hairstylists available in Los Angeles, Orange County, Austin, Chicago, Philadelphia, New York City, Washington DC and Miami, with pricing starting at $100.
