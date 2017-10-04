Chrissy Teigen to Try for Baby No. 2 Via Frozen Embryo Transfer

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend hope to soon expand their family.
The couple, parents to 1 and 1/-2-year-old daughter Luna, created and froze embryos via IVF years ago. Teigen told InStyle magazine in an interview published in its November 2017 issue that she plans to undergo a frozen embryo transfer this year to try to have a second child.
Teigen, who has been open about the couple's infertility struggles, also revealed that she had suffered a loss before Luna was born.
Carter Smith / InStyle
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for TNT
She told the outlet that she and Legend had originally started with 20 embryos, three of which were deemed normal after being genetically tested and whose sexes were revealed as part of the testing.
"The first little girl didn't work, and then the second is Luna," she said.
The third embryo will be implanted in Teigen in the coming months, InStyle reported. She had revealed in January that their remaining embryo is male.
If Teigen's pregnancy after implantation is not viable, she and Legend will have to undergo the IVF process all over again to try and create more embryos.