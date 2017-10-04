Luann de Lesseps and Tom D'Agostino are on the road to being officially divorced.

Tom's attorney tells E! News exclusively, "I can confirm for Tom that the case was amicably settled. Uncontested divorce papers were submitted to the New York City Supreme Court on Sept. 18. Tom filed for divorce in early August."

However, although they have settled the divorce case, Tom and Luann are not legally divorced because it has not yet been finalized.

The couple's ups and downs have been well documented throughout their relationship. After getting engaged in Feb. 2016, the duo tied the knot on New Year's Eve in Dec. 2016. But about seven months later, Luann and Tom decided to end their marriage.