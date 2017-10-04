Warner Bros. Pictures
OK, so The Riddler and Harvey Two-Face weren't the best of friends when the Batman Forever cameras were off.
On Norm MacDonald's podcast Norm MacDonald Live, Jim Carrey talked about how his co-star Tommy Lee Jones "hated" him—and told him so to his face while the 1995 movie was in production. Jones has not commented.
"I was at a restaurant and the maitre de said, 'Oh, I hear you're working with Tommy Lee Jones. He's over in the corner, having dinner.' And I went over and...and I said, 'Hey Tommy! How you doing?' like that," Carrey said. "And the blood just drained from his face, like he had been thinking about me 24 hours."
"It was before the biggest scene we have together in a movie and the blood just drained from his face and he started shaking and he got off," he continued. "He must've been in mid-'Kill Me' fantasy or something like that...and he went like to hug me and said, 'I hate you. I really don't like you.' And I said, 'Gee, man, what's the problem?' And I pulled up a chair, which probably wasn't smart, and he said, 'I cannot sanction your buffoonery.'"
"I was the star," Carrey said. "And that was the problem."
Carrey had recalled the same story in a Howard Stern Show interview in 2014.
"He got up, kind of shaking, and hugged me and said 'I hate you. I really don't like you,'" he said about Jones. "I was like 'Wow, okay. Well, what's going on man?' And he said, 'I cannot sanction your buffoonery.' He did not want to work with me at that point."
On CNN's Larry King Live, Larry King reported that Jones had said that he is an actor and Carrey is a comic and asked the latter what he thought about that.
"Well, it hurt," Carrey said. "That was a hurtful thing 'cause I love him as an actor, I think he is a great, great actor."
"He was difficult at that time, he was very difficult," Carrey continued. "But I think he just didn't want to be there, or something. You know, whatever."