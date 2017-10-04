Ashlee Simpson Ross' Son Gives Her the Sweetest Birthday Gift

  • By
  • &

by Natasha Lubczenko |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Katy Perry

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

ESC: Rihanna, Elle Magazine, Halloween E!ssentials

Everyone Will Heart Your Rihanna Halloween Makeup

Gabrielle Union Opens Up about Multiple Miscarriages

Ashlee Simpson, Bronx

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Ashlee Simpson Ross is one happy mama!

 

The 33-year-old singer took to Instagram Tuesday to gush over the adorable birthday gift she received from her son, Bronx Wentz—a colorful, hand-painted canvas topped with loving notes about his mom!

 

"This is everything to me. I love you bronx. For ever and ever and ever," Simpson wrote on Instagram along with a photo of the artwork.

 

"Mom your eyes are like a green forest with a blue lake," wrote the 8-year-old. "Mom you're the best mom…you should know that! happy Birth Day i love you so much!"

Sounds like this little mama's boy will grow up to be quite the lady's man with compliments like these!

Photos

Ashlee Simpson's Pregnancy Style

Ashlee Simpson Ross Instagram

Instagram

Ashlee Simpson, Bronx, Jagger

Instagram

In addition to Bronx—who the musician shares with rocker ex-husband Pete Wentz—she also has a 2-year-old daughter named Jagger with now-husband, singer/actor Evan Ross.

Ashlee says Bronx has a wonderful relationship with his baby sister.

"Knox is such a good older brother," the proud mama said of Bronx in an interview with E! News back in 2015. "He's always saying how beautiful she is and wanting to hold her."

If the way he treats the leading ladies in his life is any indication, Bronx seems to be on track to becoming quite the little heart throb and—by the looks of this gift—maybe even an artist while he's at it. Creativity does run in the family, after all!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Top Stories , Ashlee Simpson Ross , Apple News , Celeb Kids
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.