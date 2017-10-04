The Kardashian-Jenner Clan's Best Blonde Moments

Blonde or brunette? That is the question.

Nothing sparks more conversation than when a member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan goes a lighter hair color. The brunette bombshells always have a way of surprising fans with beauty transformations, and hair color offers just another avenue of inspiration.

While Kim Kardashian may be the latest of the famous family to go blonde silver (thanks to hairstylist Chris Appleton), she definitely wasn't the first: Both Kourtney and Rob Kardashian tried the dramatic look as teenagers. Not to mention, Khloe is basically the reigning blonde of the family, trying a spectrum of colors throughout the years. Kendall and Kylie Jenner and even Kanye West have all experimented with lighter shades.