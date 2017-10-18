It's over for Scheana Marie and Robert Valletta.
Valetta revealed the news in the comments of an Instagram picture he posted Tuesday. When asked where his "beautiful girlfriend" is, Valetta replied, "Sadly we broke up, we are still amazing friends and we adore each other. We will see what happens."
Of the split, a source tells E! News, "Because of work commitments, Scheana and Rob felt it best to hit pause on their relationship for now. They're still very involved in each other's lives and remain optimistic about their future."
A second insider adds, "Right now the timing isn't right for them romantically but he has nothing but good things to say about Scheana. He'd be open to reconnecting maybe at some point but it's just not the right time now to date. They're still in touch, of course. They won't stop being friends but Rob considers himself pretty single right now."
The source continues, "Robert just got back from Italy. He had a really nice time being by himself and clearing his head. Now he's back stateside and is working in San Francisco for a few more days. He is just ready to get back to LA and see his family and get back to work though. He went to Italy because he needed some space from everything. He was there by himself to relax, see the sights and just get out of town for a bit and he feels much better."
E! News had learned in February that the Vanderpump Rules star had begun dating the actor a month and a half prior. That news came months after she split from husband Mike Shay. They finalized their divorce in April.
Robert had received the stamp of approval from Scheana's loved ones. A source had previously told E! News that her friends and family really like him and that "people think this could lead somewhere. She's been through a lot. Everyone's happy for her."
After Scheana and her husband split, she talked to E! News about her hopes for finding love in the future.
"I could say yesterday. I could say in three months," she said. "I don't know. I feel differently all the time but I'm definitely open to finding love again. I hope by the end of this year, I end it the happiest I've ever been. I'm already so much happier and I do feel like a weight has been lifted. I just want to stay happy."