11. She would wear a mask as long as she could make music.

"My priorities are different, I think, are different than these artists that go and push play. Or these artists that just want to get their picture taken somewhere. If someone just wants to listen to my music and listen to my lyrics, that's enough for me," she told Stern when he asked if it bothered her some artist don't sing live. "I really don't care. Fame comes with being able to have your albums be heard. It really helps that I have this amazing platform and I have so many fans. But, I would do it with the mask on and that no one would know it was me. I never care about that, or that attention or that fame. I cannot help but write songs."

As for who keeps her grounded, thank Tish Cyrus. "My mom is back there right now and she's the one person that, even though I would be on a tour in front of 30,000 people, the woman would still take my cell phone away."