Call Me by Your Name won't be released in theaters until Nov.24, but from the moment the film debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, people have been buzzing about "the peach scene." In it, 17-year-old Elio (Timothée Chalamet) masturbates into a peach, fantasizing about 24-year-old Oliver (Armie Hammer), who is spending the summer with his family in Italy.

Though the scene was written in vivid detail when André Aciman's novel was published in 2007, director Luca Guadagnino admits to OUT he "was tempted to remove it from the script."

As he says in the magazine's November issue, the book's depiction was "so strong and explicit" that he thought it was a metaphor, "something that couldn't exist in real life." Once he realized how pivotal the scene is, he struggled with how to best capture the moment without getting too graphic. "I was struggling with the possibility that you can masturbate yourself with such a fruit," Guadagnino remembers. "So, I grabbed a peach and I tried, and I have to say—it works."