Everything We Know About Sam Smith and Brandon Flynn's New Romance

It wasn't too long ago that Smith described himself as "insanely single" during a Beats 1 radio interview with Zane Lowe.

"I think I'm even more single than I was when I released In the Lonely Hour," Smith told Lowe. "So, I'm insanely single."

However, the singer said that he's learned from his past relationships.

"What I've been through relationship-wise the last year has made me a lot stronger," he said during the interview, "and I feel like I've learned some lessons from it."

Although, the artist is still relatively new to the dating scene. In 2015, the "Stay With Me" singer told E! News that he had never had a boyfriend.

"I've never had a boyfriend so I don't really know any different, which I think is very lucky actually," he shared with E! News at the time. "I'm still learning on what's right and what's normal in dates."