NCIS is losing another team member. Pauley Perrette is saying goodbye to the long-running CBS drama at the end of its current season, season 15.

Perrette, who has been playing forensic specialist Abby Sciuto on the show since its start, made the announcement on Twitter.

"So, it is true that I am leaving NCIS after this season. There has been all kinds of false stories as to why (NO I DON'T HAVE A SKIN CARE LINE AND NO MY NETWORK AND SHOW ARE NOT MAD AT ME!)," she wrote in a note posted on Twitter. "It was a decision made last year. I hope everyone will love and enjoy EVERYTHING ABBY not only for the rest of this season but for everything she has given all of us for 16 years. All the love, all the laughter, all the inspiration…I love her as much as you do."