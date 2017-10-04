Oprah Winfrey Reflects on the Tragedy in Las Vegas: "I Feel the Soul of the Nation"

Oprah Winfrey believes prayer has the power to heal.

The 63-year-old 60 Minutes contributor appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wednesday, where she shared concern for those affected by the mass shooting in Las Vegas Sunday night. "I feel the soul of the nation. I feel the ache that we all feel. As the names are coming out and you get to see who they are by name, I speak their names out loud in thoughtful prayer," she told Ellen DeGeneres. "And I think this is a time for all of us to first of all appreciate the ordinary."

Winfrey often thinks about those who lost their lives during the terrorist attack in New York City on Sept. 11, 2001. The thoughts will pop into her head at "the oddest" times, she said, like "when I'm putting on my shoes, when I'm taking a shower, when I'm going to pick up my robe."

"I think, 'All those people that morning did the same thing, and it was such an ordinary day.' And I think about everybody who went to that concert the other night—it was just an ordinary day. And [I think about] how excited everybody was to be out in the open air and be at that concert, and then they didn't come home," she continued. "It helps us. This is a reminder to all of us to appreciate the ordinariness of our days, because that's what makes life extraordinary."

Winfrey then thanked DeGeneres, who tried to lift viewers' spirits in Tuesday's monologue. "This is the best I've felt in the past couple of days, being able to spend time with you and come do the show. You know, we all have ways of teaching and healing. I did it for 25 years on the air. And I say this with just the deepest love for you: You make everybody feel better. You," she told the comedienne. "You make everybody feel better and this show makes everybody feel better."

And it's not just Winfrey who finds comfort in watching The Ellen DeGeneres Show in times of turmpil. "A couple of days ago a friend called me crying," she recalled. "I said, 'Turn off the news! Turn on Ellen! You'll feel better! Turn off the news! Turn on Ellen! You will feel better!'"

