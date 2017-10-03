Of course, tonight wasn't all about humiliating Justin Hartley. It was also about tugging at our heartstrings until they nearly burst with a series of heartstring tuggy tales, the least of which involving the fact that Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) wasn't there to attend the Manny taping, and Miquel (Jon Huertas) had to take his place.

Randall and Beth stormed out of the taping as they struggled with the adoption form Randall was supposed to be filling out, but it turned out he was just worried they wouldn't be able to deal with a kid who was a survivor of abuse, while Beth just automatically said yes to every question on the form.

They worked it out eventually (as they always do), and now even their daughters are in on the plan to adopt.

Elsewhere, the night was all about Kate (Metz), Rebecca (Mandy Moore), and Jack, back when Kate was just trying to win Rebecca's approval and Jack was trying to keep himself afloat.