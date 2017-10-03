A foam finger and wagging tongue sure can change a person.

Well. that's what many fans thought at the 2013 MTV Video Music Awards when Miley Cyrus unofficially said goodbye to Hannah Montana and hello to an edgier, grown-up musical artist.

As she graced—and twerked—on the big stage alongside Robin Thicke, Miley tried to prove that she wasn't a child star any longer. It was only reiterated on Saturday Night Live when she proclaimed her Hannah Montana character was "murdered."

But as the singer continues to celebrate her latest album Younger Now, fans are seeing old glimpses of the Miley they first met on Disney Channel. At the same time, the 24-year-old is proving you can have the best of both worlds by celebrating the old and showcasing a new evolved side.

Let's rewind to Monday night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. While paying tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas mass shooting, Miley traveled back to The Last Song days and performed a rare rendition of her hit song "The Climb."