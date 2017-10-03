Jason Aldean has cancelled three of his upcoming concerts after at least 59 people were killed and 527 more were injured on Sunday during his set at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

The country music superstar was performing when a gunman opened fire on the festival goers and now he is taking a pause on his tour "out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans."

Aldean announced on his website that he's cancelling his Oct. 6 concert in Los Angeles, CA., his Oct. 7 concert in San Diego, CA., and his Oct. 8 concert in Anaheim, CA. He is refunding the money for all of his ticket holders.

The singer released a statement to fans, "As a result of what happened in Las Vegas this week, we have decided to cancel this coming weekend’s shows. I feel like out of respect for the victims, their families and our fans, it is the right thing to do. It has been an emotional time for everyone involved this week, so we plan to take some time to mourn the ones we have lost and be close with our family and friends."

His tour is set to resume on October 12 in Tulsa, OK.