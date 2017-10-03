Just when you perfected the cat-eye, a new eyeliner trend takes over.

Thanks to Selena Gomez, the world is obsessed with what Refinery29 is dubbing "thumbprint liner." Just ahead of the Coach runway show, the brand ambassador and bag designer appeared sporting the new smudged liner, courtesy of makeup artist Hung Vanngo. In his Instagram video from the backseat of a car, the star is literally sparkling with gold glitter eye makeup and brick red lipstick. The closeup of her look is dynamic and interesting, but from the front row, it appears natural—perfect for any occasion, including work or school.