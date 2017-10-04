Why Ashley Graham Can't Let Go of These Old Jeans

If anyone knows good fit, it's Ashley Graham.

Not only has the model worn her fair share of fashion brands, but she's also the creative mind behind an intimates and lingerie collection. Recently, the beauty lent a helping hand to plus-size Italian brand Marina Rinaldi to design a denim capsule collection. Don't expect this line to be all designer jeans though. You'll find a piece of denim in every unconventional way...in a bustier, pencil skirt and moto jacket. It's perfect timing, too, since the all-denim trend is seeing a major resurgence.

E! News caught up with the model-designer, just in time for 30 Days of Denim, to see why she can't let go of her oldest jeans, where you can scoop up her old pieces and what fall trends she's currently loving.