Steven Tyler may have been livin' on the edge for some of his life, but the Aerosmith singer wants fans to know he's doing a-okay despite rumors to the contrary.

A week ago, the band called off the four remaining dates of the South American leg of its AeroVederci tour due to Tyler's having "unexpected medical issues." Quickly rumors started swirling that the "Dream On" singer's "medical issues" were actually seizures or a heart attack.

But on Monday, the 69-year-old set the record straight when he released a statement on the band's official website, "I give you all an A+ for creative speculations but I certainly did not have a heart attack or a seizure (unless Joe Perry is takin' a rippin' lead)."