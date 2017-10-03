During her testimony, Kim finally got to see pictures of all the people who were involved. "Just by their height and weight, I could tell who from this lineup was in the room with me. I was able to see who confessed. One of them was the guy that was in the room with me," she said. "It was very interesting to hear his story and it was pretty similar to my story. Of course, there was like a few things they're not saying to get lesser charges, but they were pretty honest and did tell most of the story exactly like how it happened. It's really interesting to see what their side of the story is and to hear the background information about how they had been following me and how they attempted to rob me the last time I was in Paris, but my husband was with me."

In hindsight, Kim wishes she hadn't shared so many details about her trip to Paris on social media before the robbery. As for flaunting her expensive taste, she told Ellen, "I don't care to show off the way that I used to. Even though there's nothing wrong, truly—it's OK if you're proud of that and you work so hard and you get something—it's just not who I am anymore."

"It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show—I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before," Kim said, adding, "I'm so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I'm raising my kids [as]—because I just don't care about that stuff anymore. I really don't."