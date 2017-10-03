We couldn't help but wonder…will Sarah Jessica Parker and Kim Cattrall's "feud" ever really go away?
While the Sex and the City co-stars have spent more time denying rumors of any animosity than actually playing Carrie Bradshaw and Samantha Jones in the last decade, there's no denying there's definitely some bad blood between them after plans for a third Sex and the City film fell through.
Sure, the media does have a tendency to pit women starring on TV shows against each other (see: SATC, Gossip Girl, The Good Wife, etc.) but where there's smoke there's a fire. Sometimes, co-workers just don't get along (like the person in E! News' offices who likes to heat up fish in the kitchen for lunch every day. Ahem.)
But with this latest installment in SJP and Cattrall's "feud," we decided to take a stroll down memory lane to see all the times they've addressed the headlines since SATC debuted in 1998. Grab your rental...
December 2004: While there were always rumors of cat fights quietly plaguing the set of Sex and the City throughout its seven-season run, things came to light in 2004 as the show was ending after Cattrall told British talk show host Jonathan Ross that she had demanded more money.
"I felt after six years it was time for all of us to participate in the financial windfall of Sex and The City," she said on Friday Night With Jonathan Ross, adding she asked to be paid $1 million per episode (up from a reported $350,000) if the show were to continue. "When they didn't seem keen on that I thought it was time to move on."
Parker was paid more as she was an executive producer on the series (and later the movies).
New Line Cinema
May 2008: Four years later, fans were delighted when SATC returned, bringing the ladies to the big screen. But the movie, which was originally supposed to start filming right after the series wrapped, was delayed due to ongoing salary negotiations.
And Parker addressed the money talk and defended Cattrall when The Telegraph visited the set of the first movie.
"She mentioned money and no one should vilify her for it," she said. "People made a decision that we had vilified her. No one bothered to say [to the rest of us], "Are you disappointed by not making the movie?' Yes. "Do you respect and support her choice to not do it?" Absolutely.'"
In Marie Claire's cover story ahead of the film's premiere date, former HBO CEO Chris Albrecht weighed in on the salary disputes. "When you're keeping people for years, you have to continue to pay them more money," he said. "Sarah was becoming more and more famous, and her salary increased beyond what was contractually committed, which is normal for hit shows. The other actresses wanted to keep up."
December 2009: In a show of support, Cattrall and Nixon attend the NYC premiere of Parker's new movie, Did You Hear About the Morgans?
In the same month, Parker was on the cover of Elle, and once again talks about Cattrall and the alleged salary disputes that delayed the first movie. "I don't think anybody wants to believe that I love Kim," Parker told the mag. "I adore her. I wouldn't have done the movie without her. Didn't and wouldn't."
Warner Bros.
In the article, Cattrall compliments Parker, saying, "She shines and she allows you to shine as well."
January 2010: In an in-depth interview with The Daily Mail, Cattrall expressed her exasperation over the never-ending feud rumors.
"People don't want to believe that we get on. They have too much invested in the idea of two strong, successful women fighting with each other. It makes for juicy gossip and cop," she said. "The truth of us being friends and getting along and happily doing our jobs together is nowhere near as newsworthy. I think Sarah is fantastic. She is a born leader and she guides the crew and the cast in such a strong but gentle way. She and I are sick of this. It's exhausting talking about it, and a real bore. Next?"
May 2010: The four ladies once again posed for Marie Claire ahead of the second film's premiere, and once again, they addressed the feud rumors.
Parker admitted that sometimes "feelings get hurt" due to how much time they spend filming.
"You're on set, you're working 90-hour weeks, you're never home, you're exhausted," she said. "There are times when all of us have been sensitive and sometimes feelings get hurt. But I don't have any regrets about how I've treated people."
Cattrall also spoke to the "stressful" says on set, telling the mag, 'Nineteen-hour workdays are stressful, whether you're driving a truck, working in a coal mine or on a set and trying to be your brightest at 4 o'clock in the morning. But there's a camaraderie that happened through all of that..the chemistry among the four of us is very strong."
She then said, "Because the press has to put women in these boxes, rather than show them as the movie portrays them: working together and being powerful. Things just have to be explosive for no other reason than for people's imaginations."
Cynthia Nixon also weighed in, adding, "It hasn't always been smooth sailing. But the idea that we're somehow adversarial is ludicrous."
August 2016: Parker takes to Instagram to post a message to Cattrall on her 60th birthday. "Sending love and the very best for a perfectly marvelous, joyous, healthy and adventure filled birthday year," she captioned the pic. "Your ol' pal, fellow mischief maker and 'sister', Sj xxx."
September 2016: The next month, SJP talked to Time about the response her birthday post received from fans and the media.
"I posted something on Kim's birthday and people were like, 'Oh my God, I didn't know you liked her!'" she said. "What? We were all at liberty to walk away at any time! But nobody asked those questions of shows with men. Isn't that interesting?"
October 2016: Parker is asked about the feud rumors when she goes on Howard Stern's radio show, and brought up society's tendency to pit women against one another.
"It used to really confound me and really upset me because we were part of a family of sopranos and no one ever questioned the relationships of the men on that show and no one ever said to them, 'Did you hang out this weekend with each other? Did you give each other Christmas presents?'" she said. "These were my sisters, these were people that I grew to love and admire."
She continued, "Was every day perfect? Were people always desperately, hopefully in love with each other? No, but this is a family of people who needed each other, relied upon each other and loved each other. This sort of narrative, this ongoing catfight, it really upset me for a very long time."
Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage
September 2017: SJP confirmed that a third Sex and the City movie was this close to happening before. "It's over...we're not doing it," she told Extra. "I'm disappointed. We had this beautiful, funny, heartbreaking, joyful, very relatable script and story. It's not just disappointing that we don't get to tell the story and have that experience, but more so for that audience that has been so vocal in wanting another movie."
Wille Garson, who played Carrie's BFF Stan, cryptically tweeted, "Disappointed for all crew holding on for negotiations to conclude for their jobs, and of course, for the fans. Leave it at that.
#Truth."
Reports then cited Cattrall has the lone hold-out, something she was quick to deny on Twitter, shooting down rumors of her alleged demands. "Woke 2 a @MailOnline [poop emoji] storm! The only 'DEMAND' I ever made was that I didn't want to do a 3rd film....& that was back in 2016."
October 2017: But Cattrall wasn't done talking, going on to tell Piers Morgan during an appearance on his ITV show, Life Stories, that Parker "could have been nicer" about the demise of SATC 3.
"And now, now at this very moment it's quite extraordinary to get any kind of negative press about something that I've been saying for almost a year of 'no' that I'm demanding or a diva," Cattrall said, according to The Daily Mail. "And this is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker in that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don't know what her issue is, I never have."
