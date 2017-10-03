Charles and wife Camilla Parker Bowles live a short walk away from Buckingham Palace, at Clarence House, while William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry reside at Kensington Palace (where, incidentally, Harry and Will's mother, Princess Diana, lived before she died). The three homes are within spitting distance of one other and yet as each new milestone for the Queen passes, whether it's a birthday or a jubilee celebration, the distance between the palaces seems to be getting further apart.

Three different households mean three different entourages and perspectives on what it really means to be a member of the most famous family in the world. Charles, like his mother, believes tradition and protocol are essential elements for any majesty. For William and Harry, however, transparency rather than mystery has become the secret ingredient in their formula to secure the royal family for future generations to come.

That approach definitely seems to be working. According to recent polls in the U.K., William and Kate are more popular than ever—way more beloved than Charles and his second wife, Camilla. There is an overwhelming amount of adoration for the young couple, not just in their homeland but around the world. They are the first royals to take advantage of the image-crafting tools, such as social media, that are instrumental in creating a global brand. Accessibility has made them relatable; whether it's in the way they've chosen to bring up their kids, or their candor about mental health (specifically the depression both William and Harry endured after losing their mom). Will, Kate and Harry, and maybe even soon, Meghan Markle, have become the undisputable faces of the modern British royal family.