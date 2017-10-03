Becky G Mistaken for a Fan by Security at Fifth Harmony Concert

  • By
  • &

by Diana Marti |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Olivia Wilde

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Jhene Aiko, Big Sean

Big Sean's Girlfriend Jhene Aiko Finalizes Divorce From Dot Da Genius

Kim Kardashian, Paris

Kim Kardashian Is Stronger After Being Robbed at Gunpoint in Paris: What She Learned in the Last Year

She's just trying to help a friend out!

Becky G was coming to Dinah Jane's rescue, but security thought she was a fan trying to rush the stage. The hilarious moment went down during last night's Fifth Harmony concert in Argentina. 

In the video captured by a fan, we see Becky run on stage to wrap the flag of Argentina around the songstress, but before she made it to the Fifth Harmony member, a security guard got in her way and walked her back to the side of the stage. 

"Lmao no I was telling him to go cover her booty because her outfit ripped again!" the "Mayores" singer tweeted. 

Read

Becky G Is Brought to Tears When Tyler Henry Passes Along a Message From Her Guardian Angel: ''I Lost Her When I Was Really Young''

Becky was a great sport and even joked about being Dinah's No.1 fan, although her arm "hurt a bit," she recognizes that they're just "doing their job."

In the video, we see that Normani Kordei was in stunned with the entire situation but kept dancing like a pro and then Ally Brooke walked over to her and brought her back on stage.

Read

The Internet Is Freaking Out Over Fifth Harmony's Farewell to Camila Cabello at the MTV VMAs

Becky, who is currently opening for the group's PSA tour, also released "Díganle" on Friday with Leslie Grace.

The music video features Casper Smartas the guy the singer is getting over and it also has some pretty amazing scenes of the girls singing in the rain. 

Long story short, we'd all love to have a friend like you, Becky!

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Latin , Fifth Harmony , Apple News , Top Stories
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.