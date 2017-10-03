When fans attended Tom Petty's concerts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, they didn't realize that they were attending his final shows. Now, videos of the artist's final performances serve as precious mementos of his talent.

One fan video taken by Brian James showed Petty and the Heartbreakers playing their 1996 song "Walls". The video was taken on Sept. 21—less than two weeks before Petty's death.

"This next song is a request," the singer said in the video. "We hardly ever take requests, but this one is from me."

The song debuted on the band's ninth studio album, which was the soundtrack to the 1996 romantic comedy She's the One featuring Edward Burns, Cameron Diaz and Jennifer Aniston.