Coldplay wasted no time paying tribute to Tom Petty.

After a delayed start at the Moda Center in Portland Monday ("for reasons beyond our control," they tweeted), the band took a moment to honor the victims of Sunday's mass shooting in Las Vegas. "This evening's Portland show began with a minute's silence. The entire arena lit only by people's phones," Coldplay tweeted. "When words fail, sometimes quiet is the most eloquent."

Afterward, former R.E.M. guitarist Peter Buck joined the rockers on stage to pay tribute to Petty, who died following a cardiac arrest and being rushed to UCLA Santa Monica Hospital. Coldplay and Buck performed one of the rock 'n' roll legend's most popular hits, "Free Fallin'."

Coldplay shared footage from the performance on Facebook and Twitter.