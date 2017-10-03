Scandal or Real Life: Can You Tell the Difference?

1. The President kills his appointed Supreme Court Justice with his bare hands.

2. The sitting Vice President kills the Treasury Secretary three years after losing the presidency thanks to the secretary's influence.

3. The President's son is murdered on stage at a re-election rally event just before he wins his second term.

4. A candidate for President dies in the interm between the popular vote and the Electoral College's.

5. The President of the United States is shot on the way to his birthday party.

6. A candidate earns more than 900,000 votes in the presidential election—despite the fact that he was incarcerated during his campaign.

7. The nominee for VP of the Democratic Party's ticket reveals he's undergone electroshock therapy twice and subsequently drops out of the race.

8. The newly sworn-in Vice President is forced to commit suicide to keep the fact that they orchestrated the murder of the true President-Elect (and their spouse) under wraps.

9. A woman is sworn in as President of the United States.