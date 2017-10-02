Dancing with the Stars Week 3: Can it Be Guilty Pleasures Week Every Week?

  • By
  • &

by Lauren Piester |

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
Latest News
Alicia Vikander

The Big Picture: Today's Hot Photos

Tom Bergeron, Dancing With the Stars

Dancing With the Stars Honors the Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

Teresa Giudice Wildest "RHONJ" Moments

There is no denying that today was a bad day. 

In the aftermath of last night's horrific mass shooting in Las Vegas, it was hard to imagine having a good time watching Dancing with the Stars, but as Tom Bergeron said as he opened tonight's show, "the show must go on." 

And it turned out that DWTS did provide a great distraction from the horrors of the real world tonight as it celebrated stars' guilty pleasures. There was break dancing (sorta), and superhero dancing, and a performance of an NSYNC song by Frankie Muniz, and even an 80s workout routine featuring Nick Lachey

It was delightful, and it felt good to smile for a couple of hours, especially considering that no one went home tonight, and not a single performance was embarrassingly bad. So let's talk about the dances now, shall we? 

Photos

Dancing With the Stars Season 25 Cast

DWTS gifs

ABC

Drew Scott and Emma Slater: 23/30 

Ups to the music team for going all True Detective with the music for this dance, which was far better than anything else Drew has done so far. He even got the judges to stop making house metaphors in their critique! 

DWTS gifs

ABC

Derek Fisher and Sharna Burgess: 21/30 

Now this is a story all about how we automatically love any dance to the Fresh Prince theme song because it is the best theme song of all time and we will fight anyone to says otherwise. Derek's best dance so far. 

DWTS gifs

ABC

Victoria Arlen and Val Chmerkovskiy: 22/30 

Chumbawumba indeed! One of these days we'll stop marveling at how well Victoria can do despite the fact that she can't feel her legs, but today is not one of those days. We can't even begin to comprehend a quickstep with our minds, let alone attempt one, and this was pretty damn good (even those lockers were distracting). 

Read

Dancing With the Stars Honors the Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

DWTS gifs

ABC

Vanessa Lachey and Maks Chmerkovskiy (or Alan Bersten): 23/30

Why the heck does Carrie Ann insist on being rude about lifts? Lots of dances have lifts, and this was so good otherwise that even if she fell flat on her face during those lifts, it wouldn't have been worth losing a whole point. 

(Maks was out for a "personal issue.") 

DWTS gifs

ABC

Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev: 21/30 

Too aggressive? Nikki was too in control? Silly judges. John Cena thought it was good, and you can too!

DWTS gifs

ABC

Frankie Muniz and Witney Carson: 21/30 

Fresh Prince and NSYNC in one night?! And NSYNC performed by Frankie Muniz?! It's like our childhood came to visit for an evening. The judges didn't love it but we loved it very hard and we're officially rooting for Frankie to win this whole thing. 

Read

Dancing With the Stars Eliminates Another Celeb On One of the Weirdest Nights Ever

DWTS gifs

ABC

Lindsey Stirling and Mark Ballas: 27/30 

I mean...damn. Best pajama party of all time. Nothing much else to say really. 

DWTS gifs

ABC

Sasha Pieterse and Gleb Savchenko: 19/30 

That was super fun and showed off Sasha's acting, but we weirdly agreed with the judges in their critiques. We kept waiting for them to start dancing, and the actual dancing never came. However, the scores were COMPLETELY unfair to Sasha, who did all of the non-dancing perfectly. Rude.

DWTS gifs

ABC

Nick Lachey and Peta Murgatroyd: 21/30 

A Love Actually/80s exercise themed dance?! Please see Nick's face in the above gif for an accurate representation of our faces through this entire glorious thing. We didn't know we needed it but now that we have it we know it's the only thing we ever needed. TO ME YOU ARE PERFECT 10/10. 

DWTS gifs

ABC

Terrell Owens and Cheryl Burke: 21/30 

There could have been more break dancing in that dance about break dancing, but that was fun!  

DWTS gifs

ABC

Jordan Fisher and Lindsay Arnold: 25/30 

 

No matter what Len says, this superhero Charleston was a delight and we'd hand Jordan the mirror ball right now if it weren't for Vanessa and Lindsey and Frankie and Sasha and... 

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC. 

  • Share
  • Tweet
  • Share
TAGS/ Dancing With The Stars , TV , Top Stories , Entertainment , Apple News
  • Sweepstakes
  • Advertise
  • AdChoices
  • RSS Feeds
  • E! Account
  • |
  • People's Choice
Got a News Tip? Click Here
E! Online - Your source for entertainment news, celebrities, celeb news, and        
celebrity gossip. Check out the hottest fashion, photos, movies and TV shows!
Privacy Policy | Terms of Service | Independent Programming Report | © 2017 E! Entertainment Television, LLC. A Division of NBCUniversal. All rights reserved.