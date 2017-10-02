Dancing With the Stars Honors the Victims of Las Vegas Shooting

The cast of Dancing With the Stars has Las Vegas on their hearts and minds tonight.
Less than 24 hours after a mass shooting occurred outside the Route 91 Harvest Festival near the Las Vegas Village, ABC's popular reality show decided to kick off tonight's competition with a powerful moment.
"There's an old saying the show must go on. And it will," host Tom Bergeron shared. "But first, all of us at Dancing With the Stars want to send our love, thoughts, and prayers to everyone touched by the senseless violence in Las Vegas."
He concluded, "Please know that we're doing tonight's show with you foremost in our minds and hearts."
As the competition continued, Drew Scott and his partner Emma Slater took to the ballroom to perform their latest number. But before the judges could share their critiques, the HGTV star and longtime Las Vegas resident wanted to address the news.
"I lived in Vegas for many years I want to say that all of our hearts here are with the families affected," he shared. "It's a very sad situation but just know our prayers are here for you guys and we're here for support."
Earlier today, NBC News confirmed through police that 59 people had died while more than 520 individuals were injured following Sunday's shooting. Millions of Americans are now stepping up and trying to help the victims affected by the weekend events.
Ultimately, Dancing With the Stars isn't the only program addressing the Las Vegas shooting on the small screen.
Earlier today, MTV launched Totally Request Live from Times Square where hosts DC Young Fly and Tamara Dhia urged teens to get more information on preventing gun violence in their communities. They asked young viewers to visit Everytown.Org to make a difference.
The Voice also took to social media and expressed their condolences to families affected by the shooting.
"We are profoundly shaken by the horrific tragedy that occurred last night in Las Vegas, which was especially heartbreaking knowing that people were gathered in celebration of life, love and music," the statement read. "The Voice stands in unity with all those affected, and hopes the power of music will continue to inspire, comfort and bring us together."
Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8 p.m. only on ABC.