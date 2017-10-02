Romance is in the air in the City of Love!
Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend Younes Bendjima have been hitting the sights during their romantic trip to Paris, France.
From Paris Fashion Week shows to a sweet photo in front of the sparkling Eiffel tour and even a sexy photo shoot, the twosome look like they have been having a blast in the City of Lights.
On Sept. 29, Kourtney finally made it Instagram official with her 24-year-old main man when she posted a video of the pair in front of the lit up Eiffel Tower. Along with video, the mother of three wrote, "Bonne nuit, Paris."
On Sept. 30, the 38-year-old posted a racy snap of herself in lingerie while holding a croissant in front of open windows. Along with the seductive image, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star wrote, "Un pain au chocolat s'il vous plait."
Additionally the pair have been spotted hands during several of their outings all over the romantic city.
A source tells E! News that "Kourtney and Younes are staying at an iconic hotel in Paris. They went shopping and checked out sunglasses at the Balmain showroom and the Paris Saint Germain team store. They walked around holding hands and talking. They had a bodyguard with them walking through the streets and clearing the way."
The eyewitness said, "They had to navigate through big crowds and a lot of people taking pictures. Younes was leading Kourtney and helping her make her way. He got the car door for her and was the perfect gentleman."
Things certainly seem to be heating up for the duo who have been dating since May.
Check out Kourtney and Younes' sizzlin' Parisian vacation...
Mehdi Taamallah / Nurphoto
Wearing a casual white sweater and jeans, Kourt and her man go to a video game space that is called La Tête Dans Les Nuages in Paris on Sept. 30, 2017.
BACKGRID
Wearing eye-catching ensembles, the couple takes to the streets of the City of Lights on Oct. 1.
Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto
The duo stroll around the Champs-Elysees in Paris on Sept. 26, 2017.
Article continues below
Mehdi Taamallah/Nurphoto
Kourt is all smiles as she and her main man leave the PSG store on the Champs-Elysees Avenue in Paris on Sept. 26, 2017
Marc Piasecki/GC Images
Wearing a trench coat and Nikes, Younes holds Khloe's hands as the pair stroll through Montmartre on Sept. 30, 2017 in Paris, France.
On Sept. 30, the reality star wished Paris good night with a starry snap, which made the couple Instagram official.
Article continues below
Don't miss E! News every weekday at 7 and 11 p.m.
Watch a brand new episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians Sunday at 9 p.m., only on E!