Hollywood is reeling along with the rest of the world in the aftermath of the shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas.

The film premieres for both Marshall and Blade Runner were canceled out of respect for those impacted by the tragedy that left 59 dead and 527 injured as of press time.

The morning after the shooting, Open Road Films issued a statement regarding the cancellation of the premiere, saying, "On this day of national mourning, we have decided to cancel tonight's scheduled red carpet premiere of MARSHALL. Instead, tonight's event will be a private screening of the film for the cast, filmmakers and invited guests." The spokesperson for the company added, "Our thoughts are with the victims of the tragedy in Las Vegas, their families and all of those affected."