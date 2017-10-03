25 Genius Couples Halloween Costume Ideas

It's officially October and you know what that means: Time to get going on that Halloween costume.
If you're rolling solo on the big night, we don't blame you for thinking like a single lady and going the sexy costume route. However, if you're spoken for, make it fun by literally attaching yourselves at the hip for Halloween. If dressing as a box of candy isn't quite you're vibe, there are also sexy couple costumes a plenty.
Just one question: Are you the fun, quirky couple or the sultry, show-off kind?
Take your pick!
Yandy Mr. Ringmaster Costume, $119; Yandy Sexy Lion Costume, $119
Men's Escaped Convict Costume, $46; Cops Bombshell Costume, $37
Article continues below
Men's Survivor Jumpsuit Costume, $80; Women's Survivor Jumpsuit Costume, $49
Deluxe Men's Raccoon Mario Costume, $80; Perilous Princess Costume, $50
Men's Priest Costume, $50; Bad Habit Nun Costume, $55
Article continues below
Men's Groovy Costume, $40
Flip Flop Costume, $61
Men's Hell Of A Guy Devil Costume, $42; Scream Queen Costume, $45
Article continues below
Mens Bavarian Lederhosen Costume, $45; Pink Lederhosen Beer Babe Costume, $55
Couples Ladies and Mens Corpse Dead Bride & Groom Fancy Dress Costumes Outfits, $98
Article continues below
Men's Western Cowboy Costume, $35; Wild West Cowgirl Costume, $60
Men's Jokester Super Villain Costume, $45; Daddy's Babygirl Costume, $45
Article continues below
Men's Lobster Costume, $75; Yandy Sexy Lobster Costume, $30
Mens Top Gun Costume, $55; Mens Top Gun Costume, $50
Men's Gray Lycan Costume, $65; Sexy Hungry Werewolf Costume, $60
Article continues below
Sailor Costume, $46; Deluxe Sexy Goldfish Costume, $112
Article continues below
Mens Ladies Couples Fancy Dress Zombie Bride & Groom Halloween Costumes Outfits, $130
Article continues below
Whatever you do, just don't be that boring couple that doesn't dress up at all.
We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.